Ganesh Tiwari, a science teacher at Nogales High School, received a surprise visit to his classroom on Monday from members of the organization Tucson Values Teachers.
They were there to present him with their Teacher Excellence Award, a recognition the organization bestowed on five teachers this week as part of Teacher Appreciation Week. Tiwari was the first to be recognized.
He was nominated by NHS junior Adrian Velazquez-Martinez, who submitted a video in which he called Tiwari “one of the best teachers I’ve ever known.”
“Not only does he teach in a patient and efficient manner, but he is also kind with everyone around,” Velazquez-Martinez said in the video.
He noted that Tiwari is the sponsor of the school’s FOR (Friends of Rachel) club, which focuses on building community and promoting kindness and which is named for one of the first victims of the Columbine school shooting.
“Mr. Tiwari is an awesome, well-balanced and determined teacher who has defined the lives of many students,” Velazquez-Martinez said.
Tiwari has taught at NHS since 2013.
In an email message, NHS Principal Tim Colgate wrote: “Congratulations to Mr. Tiwari for making a difference in the lives of students.”