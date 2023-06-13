Nogales High School teachers Jigar Mehta, left, and Jennifer Valenzuela were recognized for their collaboration to build cohesive math and science programs for students. Not pictured: NHS teacher Vince Dober was also recognized for his part in the effort.
Three science and math teachers of Nogales High School were recognized by the ASU Helios Decision Center for Educational Excellence earlier this month, for helping prepare students for success in post-secondary engineering courses.
The educators included Vince Dober, who teaches math and physics; Jigar Mehta, a math teacher; and Jennifer Valenzuela, a calculus and chemistry teacher who also serves as coordinator for the school’s IB, AP and Honors diploma programs.
“The three teachers were selected because of the rigorous course offerings at Nogales High School through the International Baccalaureate and Advanced Placement programs,” said Aissa Bonillas, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction for the Nogales Unified School District.
While NHS doesn’t offer an engineering program, Bonillas said, its graduates have shown high success rates in state university engineering courses.
That’s because Valenzuela, Mehta and Dober collaborate closely to provide students with a cohesive experience through the school’s math and science departments.
“Each educator highlighted their experiences in collaboration and pedagogical approaches that support students while at NHS and continue to their post-secondary education,” Bonillas said.
The three educators are part of the inaugural cohort of the ASU Impact Corps, a program that identifies high school teachers who have made significant impact in students’ post-secondary successes.
The program trains those teachers to serve as mentors for other educators throughout Arizona.
The ASU Helios Decision Center for Educational Excellence at Arizona State University gathers information about the state’s educational system. For more information, visit www.decisioncenter.asu.edu.