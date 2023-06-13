NHS teachers

Nogales High School teachers Jigar Mehta, left, and Jennifer Valenzuela were recognized for their collaboration to build cohesive math and science programs for students. Not pictured: NHS teacher Vince Dober was also recognized for his part in the effort.

 Contributed photo

Three science and math teachers of Nogales High School were recognized by the ASU Helios Decision Center for Educational Excellence earlier this month, for helping prepare students for success in post-secondary engineering courses.

The educators included Vince Dober, who teaches math and physics; Jigar Mehta, a math teacher; and Jennifer Valenzuela, a calculus and chemistry teacher who also serves as coordinator for the school’s IB, AP and Honors diploma programs.



