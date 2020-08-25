The Nogales International won first place in its division for Best Local News Coverage in the National Newspaper Association’s 2020 Better Newspaper Contest.
It was the second-consecutive year the NI won the distinction in the NNA contest.
“Wow! The International lives up to its name. It really covers its very diverse community without shying away from controversial topics,” the judges’ comments stated. “And, it covers the events, people and day-to-day that defines a community. Outstanding.”
It was one of three awards won by the paper and its staff in the contest, which saw a total of 1,276 entries. The NI competed in the division for small circulation newspapers.
NI reporter Genesis Lara won a second-place prize in the Best Agricultural Story category for “Sonoran ranchers carry on tradition of ‘corridas,’” published on Nov. 29, 2019.
“Lots of great entry points into this engaging piece,” the judges’ comments said. “Lara is a strong storyteller, capturing the scents and sounds of the ranch. Well done!”
In addition, the NI finished third among papers its size in the General Excellence category, in which three editions were evaluated in areas including news writing, photography, layout, advertising and public notices.
The NNA’s 2020 Better Newspaper Contest was for stories and editions published during the 2019 calendar year.