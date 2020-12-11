Gifts collected at the Nogales Border Patrol Station will be distributed to more than 100 families in the community as part of an annual collaboration with Child and Family Resources.
Each holiday season, CFR sets up an “Angel Tree” at the Nogales Station, decorated with ornaments with kids’ names and their wish list. Volunteers from the Border Patrol Station then choose a child to sponsor a present for.
On Monday, the staffers returned to the station to collect the gifts that were contributed by Border Patrol agents, mission support staff, custodial staff, mechanics, and members of the Kansas Army National Guard, who have been temporarily stationed in Nogales.
“We are beyond grateful for their gift donation and our continuous collaboration with local CBP,” said Cassandra Camacho, Healthy Families program supervisor. “We are living through uncertain times and thanks to our local partners, this holiday season more than 100 families will have a Merry Christmas.”
This was the 22nd year that the CBP in Nogales has sponsored Healthy Families’ Christmas gift-giving effort, Camacho said.