Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) students from Nogales High School received the highest number of medals among the participants in a virtual competition on Jan. 30.
Sponsor Marcia Mendoza said University High School in Tucson came in second and Metro Tech of Phoenix took third place in the event, a typically in-person gathering that was adapted to the current public health situation.
“One important aspect of this competition was, of course, the fact that this was new for all of us and a bit discouraging for many students who like to travel and dress up for our competition,” Mendoza said.
Even so, she said, the NHS students have demonstrated a great attitude about the situation as a whole.
“Our chapter has over 200 members and we have been able to keep them engaged in our weekly meetings and adapted to COVID service activities,” Mendoza said.
In addition to the students who competed in events held via the virtual conference, other non-competitors had the opportunity to attend workshops to learn more about FBLA, she added.