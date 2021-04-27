Nogales High School announced that its athletic coordinator, Eric Sowle, has earned a master’s degree in educational leadership from Grand Canyon University.
In a news release, NUSD Superintendent Fernando Parra said Sowle began working at NHS in January 2018 as an athletic trainer, but quickly proved valuable as “an educational leader.” The next year he was promoted to the athletic coordinator position at the administration level.
Sowle graduated from Okarche High School in Okarche, Okla. before attending the University of Nevada in Las Vegas, where he obtained a bachelor’s of science degree in athletic training in 2015. He worked for Arizona Sports Care, providing athletic training services throughout Southern Arizona, before joining NHS as its athletic trainer.
“I grew up in a very small town in Oklahoma, where everyone knew one another and supported one another. It is a similar feeling that I get in Nogales, which makes me feel at home,” Sowle said. “I enjoy watching our student-athletes compete and witnessing the support they receive from the community as I did growing up. I’m happy to consider myself a part of the Nogales community.”
NHS Principal Tim Colgate said he was “extremely proud” of Sowle for earning his master’s degree while working full time as an athletic trainer, which requires many late nights during competitions.
“Eric Sowle has been a very valuable asset to NHS, transitioning from athletic trainer to athletic coordinator,” Colgate said. “He is dedicated, hardworking, and always has a positive attitude.”