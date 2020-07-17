Thirteen Nogales High School seniors who graduated in May earned an International Baccalaureate diploma in addition to their regular diploma.
Seven of the students also earned a designation for a bilingual IB diploma, which means they successfully completed requirements in Spanish to earn them up to 16 college credits. The students all earned college credit in other areas as well, and some earned enough to enter college as a sophomore.
“These students successfully completed a 4,000-word individual extended essay, a Theory of Knowledge class, more than 150 hours in community service projects, and passed all six external exams,” NHS Honors Coordinator Jennifer Valenzuela said of the program’s requirements. “With the completion of the program, and with the addition of some AP courses, these students have earned financial aid and college credits and will enter universities with multiple advantages.”
The 13 graduates are headed to schools including the University of Notre Dame, the University of San Francisco, the University of Arizona and Arizona State University.
“The IB program was hard and stressful, it made me cry and lose sleep,” said Fernanda Ruiz, who is now planning to attend the U of A to pursue a career in law. “But after completing it, I would do it all over again.”
Her classmate Alfonso Gomez-De Leon, bound for ASU to study aerospace engineering, said of the program: “The memories, knowledge, and bonds I have formed in these last two years are ones that will follow me for the rest of my life.”
(From a news release submitted by Kathy Scott of the Nogales Unified School District.)