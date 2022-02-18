Nogales High School recently hosted the Region III U.S. Academic Decathlon Regional Qualifiers, during which NHS students joined with their peers from other schools in a competition that includes seven objective multiple-choice tests, two subjective performance events and an essay.
Twelve teams comprised of 97 total students participated in 10 events, which began Jan. 27 with essay writing and continued to Feb. 4 with speeches and interviews. The competition on Feb. 5 involved objective testing in math, science, literature, social science, music and art, as well as a quiz and awards ceremony.
NHS Athletic Director Eric Sowle, who was in charge of the event, said the Feb. 4 stage included the participation of volunteers from the student body, the larger community and across Arizona who served as judges for speeches and interviews, which were conducted remotely.
Sowle added that the judges even included one person who had competed in Academic Decathlon as a student, and Zoomed in from his home in California to judge in the interview category.
The NHS team, coached by teacher Ravi Dutt, scored a combined total of 25,655.8 points, improving upon their place in last year's regional qualifier. The point total was sufficient for the NHS team to qualify for the state tournament to be held March 11-12.
NHS students competed in the Honors, Scholastic and Varsity categories and captured the following medals:
Gold Medal (Essay): Gael Tavera, 880 points in the Scholastic category.
Silver Medal (Interview): Harshita Chauniyal, 990 points in the Honors category.
Bronze Medal (Essay): Maria Urquidy, 816 points in the Varsity category.
Bronze Medal (Math): Ian Padilla, 428 points in the Scholastic category.
(From a news release submitted by Kathy Scott of the Nogales Unified School District.)