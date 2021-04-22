Ivan Carrillo, a senior at Nogales High School, has been awarded a full-ride scholarship to attend the University of Arizona.
He was selected to receive the merit-based Flinn Scholarship, a package valued at more than $120,000 that includes the cost of tuition, fees, room and board, study abroad and other opportunities at one of the state’s public universities.
Carrillo, a Rio Rico resident who plans to major in physiology and medical sciences, is one of 20 seniors from around Arizona to earn the award. In addition to his studies at NHS, Carrillo is a member of the Apaches golf team.
This year marks the 36th class of Flinn Scholars. There were 951 applicants and only 2.1 percent were accepted. Selection was based on academic rigor and performance, as well as leadership and service, communication skills, and personal characteristics.
The Flinn Scholars Program, established in 1986, is supported by the Flinn Foundation, a Phoenix-based nonprofit that cites as its aim “to improve the quality of life in Arizona to benefit future generations.”