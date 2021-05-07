Nogales High School senior Kayla Barton has been named a finalist for the Dr. Voie Stuart Chase Coy Scholar Activity Award given by the Arizona Interscholastic Association.
Barton was selected on the strength of her leadership as a member of the NHS stunt and cheer team, as well as her academic accomplishments.
To qualify for the award, a student must have a cumulative unweighted GPA of at least 3.75 and have competed at the varsity level of an AIA-sanctioned sport or activity for at least two years. Barton also submitted an essay on the meaning of sportsmanship and a personal bio.
Since joining the Apaches varsity stunt and cheer squad in August 2017, Barton has helped lead the team to two AIA state championships and a national title at the 2019 USA Spirit Nationals in California. She has also been an active member or officer in the NHS Student Council, Z Club, Interact Club, FBLA and three national honor societies.
What’s more, she’s a captain of the girls track and field team.
Barton was recently accepted into the University of California – Los Angeles, where she plans to double major in sociology and business economics. Her long-term goal is to work in the field of criminal justice and law.
“Kayla has accomplished so much and worked so hard throughout her four years at Nogales High School,” the school said in an announcement. “She’s a person of high moral standards and one that her peers and younger students look up to and idolize. We’re very proud of Kayla and can’t wait to see what she accomplishes with her bright future!”
Finalists for the AIA award will be recognized at the virtual Champions Gala on Saturday, May 22, which will be live-streamed on AZpreps365. The two finalists named student of the year will receive a $5,000 scholarship.