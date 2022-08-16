Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Judith Mendoza-Jimenez took the reins as president of the Nogales Lions Club from her predecessor Selene Abril during a recent luncheon ceremony.

Other club officers named for the new term include Juanjo Ceballos, first vice-president; Robert Rojas, second vice-president; Manuel Flores, third vice-president; Monica Maytorena, secretary; and Nilo Larriva, treasurer. All officers are members of the board of directors.



Tags

Load comments