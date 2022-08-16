From left, Lions Club members: Marcelino Varona, Jr.; Gabriel Gastelum; Pierre Baffert; Mayra Zuniga; Selene Abril, immediate past president; Judith Mendoza, incoming president; Dina Sanchez; Monica Maytorena and Robert Rojas.
Photo by Manuel C. Coppola
Lion Dina Sanchez, left, performs the induction ceremony for the new slate of Nogales Lions Club officers, including President Judith Mendoza-Jimenez.
Photo by Manuel C. Coppola
Lion Tamer Manfred Cripe, right, restores order during the induction ceremony.
Judith Mendoza-Jimenez took the reins as president of the Nogales Lions Club from her predecessor Selene Abril during a recent luncheon ceremony.
Other club officers named for the new term include Juanjo Ceballos, first vice-president; Robert Rojas, second vice-president; Manuel Flores, third vice-president; Monica Maytorena, secretary; and Nilo Larriva, treasurer. All officers are members of the board of directors.
Other board members include Abril, Marcelino Varona Jr. and Claudia Wise, who will serve one year; and Gabriel Gastelum, Dina Sanchez and Mayra Zuniga, who will serve two years.
Manfred Cripe is this year’s lion tamer, whose duties include serving as sergeant-at-arms. Pierre Baffert is tail twister, charged with promoting harmony and good fellowship during meetings, as well as the “judicious imposition of fines on club members,” according to the Lions bylaws.
The induction ceremony was held on July 26 at Caracu Restaurant.
The club has been serving Nogales since April 23, 1945, with projects including Recycle for Sight, which provides glasses to the needy; Junior Olympics; the Adopt-A-Highway highway clean-up effort; the C. Kirby Smith Student Exchange Program; and the Christmas Clothing Project, which provides outfits to children from financially disadvantaged families.
For information about joining the organization, call Mendoza-Jimenez at (520) 980-0900.