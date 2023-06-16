Alan Soto Hopkins

Alan Soto Hopkins held his first mass as priest at Sacred Heart Parish in Nogales.

 Contributed photo

Alan Soto Hopkins, a deacon with the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, received his ordination to become a priest earlier this month.

He was ordained on June 3 in Tucson, and held his inaugural mass at Sacred Heart Parish, his home church, on June 4, according to a news release.



