Nogales native becomes a priest

Nogales International
Jun 16, 2023

Alan Soto Hopkins held his first mass as priest at Sacred Heart Parish in Nogales. Contributed photo

Alan Soto Hopkins, a deacon with the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, received his ordination to become a priest earlier this month.

He was ordained on June 3 in Tucson, and held his inaugural mass at Sacred Heart Parish, his home church, on June 4, according to a news release.

In July, Soto Hopkins will begin his new non-parochial assignment: studying canon law at Saint Paul University in Canada.