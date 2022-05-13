Manuel "Manny" Romero has earned his doctoral degree in administrative and instructional leadership from St. John’s University in Queens, N.Y. He's set to participate in commencement exercises on May 17.
Romero was born in Nogales and graduated from Nogales High School in 1989. He then earned an associate degree from Mesa Community College, followed by a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism from Northern Arizona University, where he was an editor of the NAU Lumberjack. He went on to earn a master's degree from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at ASU.
As part of his doctoral studies at St. John's, Romero wrote a dissertation titled: “Cracking the Code to Effective Marketing in Higher Education: A Case Study of Recruitment and Retention of First-Generation, Latinx Community College Students.”
He currently serves as executive director of public affairs at Borough of Manhattan Community College (BMCC), the largest college in the City University of New York system.
“I hope to do more research in the future,” Romero said in a news release from BMCC about his new degree. “I enjoyed the work involved; the writing and conducting the interviews. I hope this degree will lead to leadership opportunities in higher education.”
Romero's parents, Virginia and Manuel, still reside in Nogales.