Nogales native Ashley Figueroa is serving in the U.S. Navy, aboard its largest master jet base in Lemoore, Calif.
She joined the Navy three years ago, and now serves as an aviation machinist’s mate.
“I joined for financial stability and to set myself up with a good career,” Figueroa said. “My uncle works in security and inspired me to join the Navy. I wanted to get out and have enough money to raise my future family.”
Figueroa grew up in Nogales and graduated from high school in California in 2020. She said she now relies upon skills and values she learned during her upbringing in Nogales to succeed in the military.
“I was raised by a single mother who taught me self-discipline and a good work ethic,” sh said. “Learning these traits has helped me discipline myself to put work and sailors in need first. This has helped me prepare myself to become a better leader and sailor.”
Figueroa is assigned to the Strike Fighter Squadron 94, whose members fly and maintain the F/A 18 Super Hornet – an advanced aircraft that can conduct air-to-air combat and strike targets on land.
As a member of the Navy, Figueroa helps maintain maritime dominance, strengthen partnerships, increase competitive war-fighting capabilities and sustain combat-ready forces in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“The Navy contributes to national defense by being a show of force,” Figueroa said. “We are present all around the world, which helps our allies feel safe and keeps our adversaries in check.”
Figueroa said her military service has allowed her the opportunity to achieve her goals.
“My proudest accomplishment is being promoted to petty officer third class,” she said. “My short-term goal is to be promoted to petty officer second class. The higher in rank you are, provides you with opportunities to be a leader and take care of junior sailors.”
She added that she’s grateful to those who have supported her, and takes pride in serving her country through the Navy.
“Being in the Navy means serving my country, protecting my loved ones and building a better life for my future family,” Figueroa said.
