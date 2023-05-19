Issac Amavisca, a Nogales native, is serving in Japan aboard a forward-deployed U.S. Navy warship.
Amavisca joined the Navy four years ago. Today, he is Petty Officer 3rd Class serving as a machinist mate aboard the USS Higgins.
“I wanted to join the Navy mainly because of the education benefits,” Amavisca said. "As well as supporting myself and starting a career."
Amavisca attended Nogales High School and graduated in 2019. He said he now relies upon skills and values similar to those found in Nogales to succeed in the military.
“A lesson I learned since my childhood was that if you work hard you will get rewarded. I worked hard and the Navy has recognized that,“ said Amavisca, who has been recognized with two Navy and Marine achievement awards.
Jobs aboard a U.S. Navy ship are highly specialized, requiring both dedication and skill, according to Navy officials. The jobs range from maintaining engines to handling weaponry along with a multitude of other assignments that keep the ship mission-ready at all times.
Amavisca serves in Japan as part of the Forward Deployed Naval Forces. These naval forces operate with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Service members in this region are part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, which has the largest area of responsibility in the world.
“The Navy is important because we are trying to keep an open sea and free trade,” Amavisca said. "So far we are doing a good job of it."
He said he takes pride in serving his country.
“Serving in the Navy means achieving something bigger than myself,” Amavisca said. "It means everything to me, I couldn't be more proud to put on this uniform every single day."
He also expressed gratitude for certain people who helped him make a career with the U.S. Navy.
“I would like to thank two people that mentored me,” added Amavisca. "I want to thank my Master Chief Martinez and Chief Manning, as well as my parents for their support."