This year, the Nogales Santa Cruz County Public Library is celebrating 100 years as a launch pad for literacy learning skills, exploration of science, culture, history, geography, fictional and non-fictional adventures worldwide and beyond.
A kickoff ceremony was held Thursday, March 2 at the Abe Rochlin Memorial Branch in Nogales. It featured guest speakers and music by Mariachi Plata. The celebration will continue, organizers say.
Among those in attendance were Jaime Ball, Arizona State Library grants administrator, and State Librarian Holly Henley. Jay Rochlin, son of the late Abe Rochlin, a former mayor of Nogales and a strong advocate of the library system, was the keynote speaker. He interwove the library’s history with that of his and others’ love of reading.
Now a Tucson-based artist, Rochlin said that the Nogales Women’s Club took on the project of establishing the first local library in 1923. The group started by sharing books and meeting at different locations around town to discuss books and trade them – the book club of its time.
Eventually, the club rallied fellow readers and volunteers who collected money and about 300 books to open the first Nogales Public Library in what had been an empty storefront on Grand Avenue, near Crawford Street, Rochlin said.
That was just six years after Abe Rochlin’s family had arrived from Russia, he said, via New York, Winnipeg, Vancouver and Oregon, to join “a wonderful multi-ethnic community” in Nogales.
Abe Rochlin was 6 years old at the time. “He was a lifelong lover of books and I imagine it was nurtured at that first library,” his son said.
Later, Rochlin recounted, the library was moved to the Masonic Hall on Terrace Avenue. “My grandfather, Jake Rochlin, was a Mason in Nogales. I’m sure Jake took Abe and his siblings to the hall to check out books all the time.”
In 1925, when Abe was 7, the library was relocated to the second floor of Old City Hall above the fire department. “Growing up, I remember bounding up the stairs to (that) library. I remember checking books and being introduced to worlds way beyond the Nogales city limits.” “Me and John Dennis and Tommy Tellez, Ernie Durazo were Anza Drive’s top boy detectives. I remember thanks to my immersion in the Hardy Boys mysteries, I wrote my first short story in Mr. Savaadra’s sixth-grade class. It was called, ‘The Secret of Shadow Bluff,’” he said, adding: “I still have it in some box that my wife and son would be happy for me to get rid of.”
Jay’s father was a library regular and member of the board of trustees who “always believed that a library was an important part of any thriving community.”
The library bearing his father’s name was officially opened to the community by Gov. Paul Fannin on Oct. 7, 1962, Rochlin said. Bennie Gonzales, who was a renowned architect in the Phoenix area, designed the facility and local contractor Edward Pierson constructed it, he added.
Rochlin noted that from those early days and the original 300 books, today’s patrons have access to a collection that numbers in the tens of thousands as well as a free online application that allows readers to borrow from more than 300,000 E-books and audiobooks in a collection developed by the New York Public Library.
In closing his remarks at the ceremony, Rochlin recited a poem by another Nogales native, poet laureate Alberto “Tito” Rios: "Don’t Go Into the Library."