This year, the Nogales Santa Cruz County Public Library is celebrating 100 years as a launch pad for literacy learning skills, exploration of science, culture, history, geography, fictional and non-fictional adventures worldwide and beyond.

A kickoff ceremony was held Thursday, March 2 at the Abe Rochlin Memorial Branch in Nogales. It featured guest speakers and music by Mariachi Plata. The celebration will continue, organizers say.



