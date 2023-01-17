For the second year in a row, the City of Nogales will recognize and commemorate the all-Black infantry and cavalry troops, known as Buffalo Soldiers, who once lived and worked in the community.
Events planned for Saturday, Jan. 28 include performances, presentations, awards, Buffalo Soldiers re-enactors and a visit from the Fort Huachuca Cavalry.
The Nogales Buffalo Soldiers were stationed at Camp Little on Western Avenue from 1910 to 1933, at one point participating in one of the most influential battles of the U.S.-Mexico border region. Their children and grandchildren attended local schools and crossed into Mexico with friends – living, in many ways, an emblematic Nogales childhood.
In January 2022, descendants and friends of former Buffalo Soldiers, along with local historians and organizers, celebrated the distinctive chapter of Nogales history in a weekend-long celebration. Donna Jackson-Houston, who’d founded the Nogales Buffalo Soldiers Legacy Association the previous year, spearheaded the series of events.
“It’s been a year since we were here,” Jackson-Houston said, speaking at a Nogales City Council meeting last Wednesday evening.
“And it’s been a wonderful year celebrating and honoring the Nogales Buffalo Soldiers.”
What's on tap
A veterans’ salute is scheduled at the Nogales City Cemetery at 10 a.m. on Jan. 28. There, Mayor Jorge Maldonado will make an address, and singers from Nogales High School are set to perform. The Fort Huachuca Color Guard, along with Buffalo Soldiers re-enactors, will make a ceremonial presentation at the cemetery, where many of the troops are buried.
The same day, beginning at 1:30 p.m., a second series of events will unfold in front of City Hall, featuring keynote speaker Carlos Bazan.
Bazan plays an instrumental role in the preservation of Camp Naco – another historical Buffalo Soldiers site in Cochise County.
Awards for local art students, along with more NHS performances, will follow. Around the same time – 1:30 p.m. – the Fort Huachuca Cavalry will be on hand behind City Hall at Teyechea Park. Visitors, Jackson-Houston said, will have the opportunity to take photos, ask questions, and feed the horses.
A Buffalo Soldiers exhibit, meanwhile, will be on display at the Pimeria Alta Historical Society Museum, 137 N. Grand Ave., from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
All events are free.
‘A buried treasure’
Jackson-Houston, along with her cousin, Richard “Ricky” Jackson, only recently discovered that their grandfather had served as a Buffalo Soldier at Camp Little.
Lucius Jackson, born in the 1890s, decided as a young man to join the U.S. Army – something that allowed him to leave the Deep South and move thousands of miles away to Nogales. He went on to serve in the 25th Infantry.
By 2021, Lucius Jackson’s descendants had begun planning an all-out, public tribute to honor the soldiers that served at Camp Little.
“We kind of basically brought up a buried treasure … the history that Nogales has, to the surface,” explained Richard Jackson, addressing the City Council last Wednesday.
Since the conclusion of the 2022 Nogales celebration, Richard Jackson and Donna Jackson-Houston have continued to advocate for events and curricula that recount the Buffalo Soldiers’ story. In October, Jackson-Houston worked directly with the NAACP California-Hawaii chapter to pass a resolution implementing the history of the Buffalo Soldiers into public education curriculum.
Speaking to the City Council last week, Jackson-Houston said the NAACP would be considering a national resolution in several months as well.
“Wouldn’t that be amazing and powerful if it’s approved on a national level?” she said. “And so the Buffalo Soldiers, and it began with the Nogales Buffalo Soldiers – now being taught in our schools nationally?”