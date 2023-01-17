John Grant grave

Troops who served in all-Black regiments, also known as the Buffalo Soldiers, can be found buried in the Nogales City Cemetery.

 Photo by Angela Gervasi

For the second year in a row, the City of Nogales will recognize and commemorate the all-Black infantry and cavalry troops, known as Buffalo Soldiers, who once lived and worked in the community.

Events planned for Saturday, Jan. 28 include performances, presentations, awards, Buffalo Soldiers re-enactors and a visit from the Fort Huachuca Cavalry.



Tags

Load comments