The Nogales Senior Center is set to open its doors and provide in-person services and activities for the first time since the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic.
The center, located at 125 E. Madison St., will once again welcome its senior citizen members starting on Monday, Dec. 6, the Santa Cruz Council on Aging announced this week. From then on, the hours will be 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.
“We will have all activities that were previously offered,” said Arnoldo Montiel, president of the Santa Cruz Council on Aging. Those activities include bingo, poker, darts, a TV lounge, exercise activities and choir.
In addition, sit-down meals will return on Dec. 6 after the center shifted to take-away service in early 2020.
Seniors registered with the center must show proof of full vaccination to participate. Masks are required and temperature checks will be conducted at the door. Montiel said there will be some social distancing as well – “three feet or so, but not like it used to be.”
He said they’ve purchased new chairs and tables so they can use both of the center’s rooms for dining, rather than just the one room that was used previously.
Asked if the seniors were excited for the return to in-person activities, Montiel joked: “They’ve asked us every day since COVID came!”
“They’re excited, they’re very excited.” he added, noting for some of the center’s more than 300 members, it’s their only opportunity to get out of the house.
“We want to welcome them back and make sure that they’re comfortable,” Montiel said.
One service the Nogales Senior Center won’t be offering at this time is transportation, which is still on hold due to COVID-19 concerns.
For more information, call the Santa Cruz Council on Aging at (520) 287-7422.