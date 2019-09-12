Musicians and dancers from both sides of the border are set to perform Saturday as part of the annual Fiestas Patrias celebration in downtown Nogales.
The event, organized by the Mexican Consulate in Nogales and the Cultural Arts Committee to commemorate Mexico’s independence from Spain, runs from 4 to 11 p.m. at Karam Park. Admission is free.
In addition to food, booths and the entertainment, Mexican Consul Ricardo Santana Velazquez will lead the traditional “Grito de Independencia,” a re-enactment of Catholic priest Miguel Hidalgo’s call for independence in the town of Dolores, Guanajuato in 1810.
The tentative stage schedule is as follows:
4:15 p.m. Mexicayotl Academy dancers
4:35 p.m. Viviana Monreal performs cumbias
5 p.m. Jazmin Benitez sings a tribute to José José.
5:25 p.m. Tribute to Javier Solis, performed by Tony Romero
6 p.m. Mariachi Apache from Nogales High School
6:35 p.m. Ballet Folklórico Allewame from Nogales, Sonora performs dances from the state of Veracruz
7 p.m. More cumbias, with Michael René
8 p.m. Ballet Folklórico Allewame performs traditional dances from Sonora
8:25 p.m. Music by Conjunto Agua Fria from Rio Rico
9:25 p.m. Crowning of the queen of the Fiestas Patrias
9:55 p.m. “Grito de Independencia” ceremony
10:35 p.m. Mariachi Penumbra from Nogales, Sonora