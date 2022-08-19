As Matthew Leal made his way to the front of the stage during the Tucson Jazz Institute Ellington Big Band’s spring concert in May, he took a moment to pull up his sleeve, roll his head and pull his shoulders back.
The sound of hissing cymbals were joined by the beat of a bass and a piano. Leal rhythmically tapped his foot, brought his trumpet to his lips and played the opening solo of Count Basie’s instrumental piece, “Topsy.”
“Music allows me to show myself and who I really am,’’ Leal told the NI. “I’m not so good at using my words to communicate with others, but if you give me a piece of metal, I’ll be able to tell you everything I’m feeling in that moment, because that is who I truly am. When I’m holding a trumpet in my hand, I feel I can take on the world.”
The 17-year-old musician from Nogales has not only channeled his passion for jazz into a form of self expression, he’s also demonstrated enough skill to have played for members of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra during a summer camp in New York.
Leal says he’s been musically inclined since he was little, but he discovered jazz when a friend referred him to the Tucson Jazz Institute when he was 12.
“I went into a room and there were just kids my age playing music that sounded really cool. I didn’t know what it was, all I knew is I really liked it,” he said.
According to their website, the TJI was established in 2008 to provide middle and high school students from Southern Arizona the opportunity to develop skills in instrumental jazz performance.
Leal has been traveling to Tucson twice a week since then, rehearsing with a small group of student musicians on instrumental solos and jazz improvisational skills, as well as performing pieces by artists ranging from Fletcher Henderson to Mel Lewis.
Scott Black, co-owner of TJI and small group conductor, has been meeting with Leal for the last five years. He described him as “one of the best trumpet players in the country at this point in time.”
“Matt was the only player in the trumpet section that had the ability to understand and play in the style of trumpet players in the 30s and 40s,” he said. “Music is his passion and it’s been an important part of his happiness and his identity from the beginning.”
Black also recalled receiving calls from directors and others who praised Leal’s talent after working with him at the Jazz at Lincoln Center’s summer camp.
Based at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, N.Y., the Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Summer Jazz Academy is a two-week summer camp for 42 high school jazz students.
“For two weeks you’re going at it, you’re going hard,” Leal explained. “I was practicing eight hours a day. Normally I practice two hours a day at most. It was a great experience. It was surreal.”
According to Leal, in addition to rehearsal time and music lessons, the two-week program also included lessons on the history and culture of jazz taught by a select team of faculty.
“We were working with some of the best musicians in the world,” Leal said. “These are people I looked up to for a really long time and I’m sitting in a room with them as they’re teaching and instructing me and learning from them, it’s still surreal to this day.”
Strong support
In order to accommodate his schedule at TJI, Leal has opted for homeschooling and has taken online classes since after his freshman year of high school. He is now considered a high school senior.
Asked about his plans for the future, he said: “I just want to give it my all. Be more active in the jazz scene in Tucson and just continue improving. I want to apply to as many colleges as I can see who will accept me.”
Leal added his dream schools include the University of Southern California, Temple University and the Juilliard School.
Despite his many accomplishments, Leal pointed out he’s had many hurdles to overcome. After being accepted to the Summer Jazz Academy, he started a GoFundMe to cover the cost of his trip to New York.
“It’s really hard, especially for someone in my circumstances, since it’s just my mother and I. But we get through it,” he said, referencing his mother, Valeria Macias. “If it wasn’t for her allowing me to do this, and helping as much as she can, cause she’d sacrifice a lot just for me to actually do this… God bless my mother; she’s terrific.”
Leal also credited his instructors at TJI as personal heroes and a source of financial and emotional support.
“I’ve been fortunate enough to be so ingrained with the Tucson Jazz institute that Christina and Scott Black have been able to provide me with many opportunities that wouldn’t have been possible, had it not been for their help,” he said.
“I guess they’re willing to help me out cause I’ve been dedicated for so long, five years now, so I have a full ride scholarship with them,” he said. “They’ve just been super helpful."