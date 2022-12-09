A local author/illustrator recently published his first book: a full-color, glossy-covered 28-page work of bilingual youth fiction that’s garnering five-star reviews on Amazon.
Making the accomplishment even more impressive is the fact that the author, Charlie Sweeney, is only 8 years old.
The idea for the book, titled “Going to Mexico/Viajando a México,” grew out of an assignment Charlie completed last spring as a student in Lisette Cruz’s second-grade class at Coronado Elementary School in Nogales.
“I just had to write my own story,” he said of the assignment.
The story Charlie developed is a fictionalized first-person account in which he’s invited to a party in Mexico. “Unfortunately,” the story goes, “I was in Nogales, Ariz.”
From there, Charlie employs various means of transportation as he tries to get to the party, experiencing and overcoming a series of setbacks along the way.
Spoiler alert: he makes it in the end, happily joining his friends under a piñata and strings of papel picado.
Asked how he came up with the storyline, Charlie said: “Because I go to Mexico sometimes, and because I live in Nogales, too. And also because I like birthday parties.”
So how did his school project become a full-fledged, professionally printed book?
“When I showed my mom that I made a book, she decided that we should make the same book, but more details and stuff, and more colorful,” he said.
Charlie’s mother, Julia Garcia Sweeney, said the initial idea was to create a book version of “Going to Mexico” as a birthday present for Charlie’s grandmother, who lives in New York. But the additional drawings Charlie needed to do for the new version, as well as the Spanish translation done by his mother, took longer than expected.
Then they got a new idea.
“I have a friend whose husband has a friend who published a book, and she said, ‘Maybe you should publish it,’ and I said, ‘Maybe that’s not a bad idea,” Julia said.
Charlie’s father liked the plan as well. They listened to some podcasts by people who had published books through Amazon, and began investigating the process. After a few edits, the book was ready to go by the end of October.
Asked how he felt when he saw his story and artwork in a professional book format, Charlie said: “Proud.”
What do his friends at school think of it? “They think it was amazing – and one of my friends ordered it from Amazon.”
How did his grandmother react? “She did this face,” he said, demonstrating an expression of delightful surprise. “And my mom told me that she started crying after that.”
Julia said she hopes Charlie’s book will inspire other children to take on similarly creative projects. It’s already inspired his younger brother Martin, a 6-year-old first-grader at Coronado, to write a book of his own.
Martin said his book will be about a man who goes to Buffalo – the city in New York where his grandmother lives.
’Stay positive’
It took seven months for Charlie to do his school project and then turn it into a published book. Julia, his mother, said it was an enjoyable experience.
“Above all because the day he arrived with this (the initial school project), he was feeling really proud. He told me, ‘Mommy, my teacher took my story and showed it to the other teachers,’” she said.
Charlie added that it’s given him more confidence in school.
Julia noted that she and her children have participated in programming at the Family Resource Center, where one of the activities involved the parents making a book. “That also inspired me, when he arrived with (the school project),” she said.
What’s more, Charlie attended children’t art classes at Hilltop Gallery on Saturdays for two years, so his book has roots in several of the family’s positive experiences with community organizations.
In addition to its adventure-filled narrative and dynamic drawings, there’s a moral to the story of “Going to Mexico/Viajando a México.” The final pages of the book remind readers that: “Unfortunately, bad things happen. Fortunately, they can be solved. So, stay positive, work hard and you will go far – like going to Mexico.”
That message resonated with one reviewer on Amazon, who called it: “A wonderful book in English and Spanish! Spreading positively with a sweet story!”
“My grandchildren love this uplifting story,” another verified purchaser wrote. “It is an excellent way to start to learn some Spanish words. Also, the illustration is amazing!”
“Going to Mexico/Viajando a México” by Charlie Sweeney is available at Amazon.com, as well as at the Nogales Public Library.