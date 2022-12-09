Charlie's book

Child author Charlie Sweeney of Nogales shows a page from his book "Going to Mexico," which shows that problems can be solved.

 File photo by Jonathan Clark

A local author/illustrator recently published his first book: a full-color, glossy-covered 28-page work of bilingual youth fiction that’s garnering five-star reviews on Amazon.

Making the accomplishment even more impressive is the fact that the author, Charlie Sweeney, is only 8 years old.

A plane takes off from an airport in this drawing from Charlie Sweeney's book.
Child author Charlie Sweeney of Nogales, with his book "Going to Mexico."
The story has a happy ending and a positive moral.


