Paulina de Leon produced a small framed document from her purse. Slightly yellowed, the piece of paper dated back to September 1922 – her birth certificate.
She likes to carry it around, according to her niece.
The Nogales resident, who was set to turn 100 on Sept. 6, celebrated with sisters, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren – along with friends – at the Santa Cruz Council on Aging’s Nogales Senior Center last Friday.
“I’m the little old lady,” De Leon grinned, seated between her younger sisters. “They’re the little ones.”
“I’m the baby,” joked De Leon’s youngest sister, 90-year-old Refugio de Diaz, as the middle sister, Socorro Boubion smiled.
The three sisters were always close, noted Cristina Boubion Rodriguez – De Leon’s niece, who made sure not to miss the milestone.
“She’s the greatest aunt that there ever was,” Boubion Rodriguez said. “I wouldn’t have missed it for the world.”
The Senior Center was a fitting choice for the party venue – De Leon told the NI she’s been visiting the community space for the past 23 years.
“She’s always getting after me,” laughed Arnold Montiel, director of the Senior Center.
“Because she knew my family when we were kids. I was just like one of her kids.”
Nearby, Veronica Rascon snapped photos of her near-100-year-old grandmother. As a child, Rascon spent hours sitting on de Leon’s porch, heading to the store to buy mazapan candy with money gifted from her grandparents.
Asked to describe de Leon, Rascon stopped to think.
“Independent,” she said. “Very strong.”
Favorite song
Olga Rodriguez, who stopped by Friday’s celebration, had grown up knowing de Leon and her family in Nogales, Sonora. For years, Rodriguez said, she’d see De Leon working at La Villa de Paris, a once-thriving department store in downtown Nogales.
And for others, marking de Leon’s 100th year meant taking a long-distance trip. Carmen Aurora Estrada Cuella had traveled six hours from Empalme, Sonora to visit her friend.
Overall, the Senior Center was crowded – a stark change from previous months, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the facility to pause in-person services.
As guitarists serenaded de Leon with Vicente Fernandez’s “Hermoso Cariño,” she smiled at the song – her favorite, she said.
“It’s very beautiful,” she added.
