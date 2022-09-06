Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Paulina de Leon produced a small framed document from her purse. Slightly yellowed, the piece of paper dated back to September 1922 – her birth certificate.

She likes to carry it around, according to her niece.

paulina certificate

Paulina de Leon reads information from her birth certificate, which she took with her to a party Friday celebrating her 100th birthday.
cake

Senior Center Director Arnold Montiel presents a cake celebrating Paulina de Leon’s 100th birthday.
clap!

Guests clap along to music.


Tags

Load comments