Child and Family Resources partnered with the local Border Patrol station for the 23rd annual Angel Tree initiative. CFR, a nonprofit that operates in the Nogales area, says Border Patrol agents are sponsoring approxiamately 160 families by donating holiday gifts to local kids.
A Border Patrol agent carries some of the gifts collected as part of this year’s Angel Tree initiative.
Staff members with Child and Family Resources load trucks and cars with holiday gifts donated by Border Patrol agents.
Cassandra Camocho, program supervisor with the Health Families initiative at Child and Family Resources, waits outside the Nogales Border Patrol Station.
Staff members from Child and Family Resources – along with several Border Patrol agents – loaded dozens of holiday gifts into cars last Friday.
The presents, which ranged from a pink tricycle to a baby Yoda, were destined for participants in CFR’s Healthy Families program – an initiative that aids child development.
“All the support stays local,” explained Cassandra Camacho, a CFR program supervisor for Healthy Families.
Last week’s exchange marked a 23rd consecutive year of collaboration between CFR, a non-profit that operates in more than a dozen Arizona communities, and the Border Patrol. The yearly Angel Tree initiative allows local agents to donate holiday gifts to children in the community where they serve.
This year, Camacho said, agents in Nogales sponsored approximately 160 families through the program.
Supervisory Border Patrol Agent Sejisfredo Cabrera said the program resonates particularly with agents who have children themselves.
“When they have kids, they think about other kids,” said Cabrera, a Border Community Liaison.
Supplying the gifts, Camacho told the NI, would allow families to focus on other expenses – eliminating the stress of saving up for a Christmas present.
“By providing this financial support we can help parents to really focus on what is important: their children,” Camacho said.
She stressed the importance of the program as communities across the country continue to grapple with their relationships with law enforcement.
“It makes a huge impact on children’s perception of law enforcement, which is especially crucial right now,” she said.