Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Staff members from Child and Family Resources – along with several Border Patrol agents – loaded dozens of holiday gifts into cars last Friday.

The presents, which ranged from a pink tricycle to a baby Yoda, were destined for participants in CFR’s Healthy Families program – an initiative that aids child development. 

“All the support stays local,” explained Cassandra Camacho, a CFR program supervisor for Healthy Families.

Last week’s exchange marked a 23rd consecutive year of collaboration between CFR, a non-profit that operates in more than a dozen Arizona communities, and the Border Patrol. The yearly Angel Tree initiative allows local agents to donate holiday gifts to children in the community where they serve. 

Donated bike

A children’s bicycle awaits pickup at the Border Patrol Station in Nogales. The agency partnered with the nonprofit Child and Family Resources, donating nearly 200 gifts to area children.

This year, Camacho said, agents in Nogales sponsored approximately 160 families through the program. 

Supervisory Border Patrol Agent Sejisfredo Cabrera said the program resonates particularly with agents who have children themselves. 

“When they have kids, they think about other kids,” said Cabrera, a Border Community Liaison. 

Supplying the gifts, Camacho told the NI, would allow families to focus on other expenses – eliminating the stress of saving up for a Christmas present. 

“By providing this financial support we can help parents to really focus on what is important: their children,” Camacho said. 

She stressed the importance of the program as communities across the country continue to grapple with their relationships with law enforcement. 

“It makes a huge impact on children’s perception of law enforcement, which is especially crucial right now,” she said.

Tags

Load comments