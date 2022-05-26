Sixteen nonprofits operating in Santa Cruz County were awarded a total of $500,000 in grants as part of the county government’s new Community Financial Capacity Program.
The ongoing program is funded with $1.5 million of the $9 million the county received from the Biden Administration’s 2021 American Rescue Plan Act.
The 16 organizations that were awarded the first round of grants were required to be a nonprofit that serves individuals in the hospitality, arts, retail and services industries. The awards, ranging from $20,000 to $45,000, were recommended by a committee of county residents convened by the Community Foundation of Southern Arizona, and approved by the County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
Constructing Circles of Peace, Santa Cruz Advocates for the Arts, Nogales Community Development and the Cultural Arts Committee of Nogales all were awarded $45,000.
Borderlands Restoration Network and the Santa Cruz Valley Art Association/Tubac Center for the Arts each received $35,000.
Grants of $30,000 went to Border Youth Tennis Exchange, Pimeria Alta Historical Society, Patagonia Youth Enrichment Center and Green Valley Assistance Services.
Rebuilding Together Santa Cruz County was awarded $25,000, as was Community Homes of Patagonia.
Finally, grants worth $20,000 were awarded to the Mat Bevel Company, AZ Cyber, Tubac Community Center Foundation and Border Community Alliance.
In the second phase of the program, now underway, the county plans to award forgivable loans of up to $25,000 to both businesses and nonprofits. The second phase will also offer forgivable loans of up to $2,500 for local artists.