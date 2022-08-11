Grants

The county government provided training for grant recipients in July at the Tubac Community Center.

 Contributed photo

The county government this week offered more details on the $480,000 in grants it awarded to 15 nonprofits earlier this year as it began disbursing $1.5 million in federal COVID-19 recovery funds.

Approximately half of the funding is directed to organizations operating in Nogales, with the remaining distributed between Tubac and Patagonia, the county said in a news release.



