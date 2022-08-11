The county government this week offered more details on the $480,000 in grants it awarded to 15 nonprofits earlier this year as it began disbursing $1.5 million in federal COVID-19 recovery funds.
Approximately half of the funding is directed to organizations operating in Nogales, with the remaining distributed between Tubac and Patagonia, the county said in a news release.
“The funding also enables nonprofits to provide services regionally, across communities, so residents benefit countywide,” it said.
Nogales
Seven recipient organizations are investing a combined $260,000 in Nogales, with a large chunk directed at what the county referred to as the “Morley Avenue Arts District.” This funding, the county said, “will promote food and arts entrepreneurship as a means of bringing economic vitality to downtown Nogales.”
The Cultural Arts Committee received $45,000 to expand the Morley Avenue-based festivals for Fiestas Patrias, Dia de Muertos, Christmas and Fiesta de las Flores/Fiestas de Mayo. Another $20,000 went to the Matt Bevel Company to develop “branding and content” for a Morley Avenue District website.
The Pimeria Alta Historical Society received $30,000 for three purposes: the creation of a new downtown mural, to support Pimeria Alta Museum staff and to fund facility improvements at La Linea Art Studio on Morley Avenue. Christine Courtland, president of the PAHS board, said the funding for staff and La Linea will aid the organization “as we embark on the creation of a new history and mural walking tour for the Morley Avenue Arts District.”
A grant of $45,000 to the Santa Cruz Advocates for the Arts will be used to renovate a Morley Avenue building to create the Wittner Museum and Performance Space. “The new venue will feature paintings by Paula Wittner and host musical performances and community events,” said Sharon Urman, the organization’s president.
Another $45,000 was earmarked for Nogales Community Development to launch programming for the organization’s long-under-development commercial kitchen on Morley Avenue. “Program participants will learn what it takes to start a food business from the ground up,” the county said in its news release.
Nogales-based Construyendo Circulos de Paz/Constructing Circles of Peace also received $45,000, which it will use for education and skill-building. “Women and workforce-ready youth and young adults will be given the tools necessary to be successful in the workforce and in entrepreneurial ventures,” the county said.
Another $30,000 went to the Border Youth Tennis Exchange (BYTE), which plans to use to money for professional development and entry-level employment for high school age youth and Santa Cruz County nonprofit leaders. “The organization also will contract with professional artists for year-round art classes and the design and painting of a public community mural at the Anza Park Tennis Courts,” the county said in reference to a set of courts on the west side of town.
Tubac, Patagonia
Santa Cruz Valley Art Association/Tubac Center for the Arts received $35,000 for a no-cost professional development education program for local artists. “We are excited to be offering the program online as well as through in-person facilitation with artist locations, both in Tubac and Nogales,” said Karon Leigh, the organization’s artistic director.
A grant of $30,000 will be used to support staffing and equipment/materials at the Tubac Community Center for a financial education and benefits advocacy program, the county said. The recipient agency is Valley Assistance Services, which said: “These classes and education will empower residents of Santa Cruz County to improve their financial awareness and gain understanding of benefits and other financial resources to remain financially healthy.”
For its part, the Tubac Community Center Foundation will receive $20,000 to improve digital access at the center. The plan calls for extending an existing fiber optic cable for high-speed internet, and installing a WiFi network and cell-mounted video equipment to support bring-your-own device classroom instruction.
Borderlands Restoration Network was awarded $35,000 to teach youth to operate a mini farm at the Patagonia Youth Enrichment Center that will rely solely on rainwater. Meanwhile, the PYEC was granted $30,000 to create outside learning opportunities at its facility.
“Funding will create a safe, functional outside space that will provide youth with gardening/food knowledge, water harvesting skills, and allow youth to gather outdoors during the entire year, regardless of weather,” said PYEC Director Anna Coleman, the organization’s director.
Community Homes of Patagonia received $25,000 to help it establish a partnership with another local organization, Rebuilding Together Santa Cruz County.
“Funding will expand our home repair program for low-income resident homeowners with the help of Rebuilding Together, our grant partner, pilot a financial homebuyer education course, and promote our community land trust project to provide long term affordable housing options,” said Tod Bowden, president of the organization’s board.
Countywide
Rebuilding Together Santa Cruz County was given a $25,000 grant in its own right to purchase housing rehabilitation materials.
“We will be using money for project materials that are very much needed to be able to have families living in a safe, dry and independent environment,” said Marcela Chavez, the organization’s executive director.
Meanwhile, a $25,000 grant to the Border Community Alliance will allow the organization to create art/restaurant tours in Tubac, Nogales and Patagonia. The idea is to promote Santa Cruz County as a tourist destination and aid local businesses.
The $480,000 in total grant funding represents the first phase of the county’s “financial asset building” program paid for with approximately $1.5 million issued through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The recipient nonprofits were selected by a committee of community members managed by the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona, and the awards were approved by the County Board of Supervisors in May.
The second phase of the program, coming this fall, will distribute $1 million in forgivable loans to small business owners, employers (including nonprofits), employees, entrepreneurs and artists. The loans are intended to “grow wealth in the community, as well as build and repair credit,” the county said.