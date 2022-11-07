Nogales Police Officer Fernando Hernandez accepts a plaque from NPD Chief Roy Bermudez at the Nov. 2 City Council meeting. In July, Hernandez administered CPR to an unconscious 14-year-old boy who’d been swimming in Nogales.
Photo by Angela Gervasi
Christian Lopez visited City Hall last Wednesday to thank Officer Fernando Hernandez, who’d responded to a potential drowning incident in July and administered CPR to 14-year-old Lopez.
Photo by Angela Gervasi
Christian Lopez shakes hands with Nogales Police Officer Fernando Hernandez, who administered CPR to Lopez in July during a drowning emergency.
On the evening of July 3, Nogales Police Officer Fernando Hernandez received a report of a 14-year-old drowning victim at the Quality Inn Americana Hotel.
That night, he arrived and found Christian Lopez, who was not conscious nor breathing at the time, according to Police Chief Roy Bermudez.
Hernandez administered CPR, and Lopez survived, “preventing a tragedy,” Bermudez added.
Last Wednesday, NPD presented Hernandez with a life-saving award and medal during a regular City Council meeting. Lopez sat with his family in the council chambers, beaming as he shook Hernandez’s hand.
Months later, the Lopez family is still “eternally grateful,” said Christian Lopez’s mother.
“He was sent like an angel to save my son,” Laura Lopez said of the NPD officer.
“(Christian) was able to start school and he has all these activities that he’s able to do now, because of him,” she said, gesturing to Hernandez, “and his quick response.”