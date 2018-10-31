Marcelino Varona, Jr., a member of the Nogales Unified School District governing board, was surprised at the board’s Oct. 22 meeting with a recognition presented by the president of the Arizona School Boards Association.
While administrators and others knew that ASBA President Linda Lyon had traveled from Phoenix to present Varona with the organization’s Leadership Coin, he thought she was there simply to provide a report on the association’s activities.
Lyon explained that the Leadership Coin is awarded to board members – all of whom are unpaid elected officials – who go “above and beyond,” not only in their board-related duties but also in taking classes and attending workshops to improve their skills.
Superintendent Fernando Parra said Varona “has exceeded expectations” by attending far more classes and workshops than are mandated, setting a tone for the board by his ongoing commitment to understanding the responsibilities and the legal limitations of a board member.
(From a news release submitted by Kathy Scott of the Nogales Unified School District.)