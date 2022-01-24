It took 14 rounds before Desert Shadows Middle School eighth-grader Seth Laurent Mongen could claim first place in the Nogales Unified School District spelling bee, held last Friday.
Mongen first successfully spelled “emperor” before also spelling “hamlet” to take top honors.
The second-place winner was Wade Carpenter Middle School eighth-grader Aithen Hernandez, and coming in third was Valentina Jacquez, a fifth-grader from Challenger Elementary School.
There were 16 contestants in the bee: the winner and runner-up from the bees held at each of NUSD’s six elementary schools and two middle schools. The top finisher from each of the eight schools advances to the Santa Cruz County spelling bee – scheduled for Feb. 11 – regardless of where they placed in the NUSD bee.
• Challenger Elementary: Winner Andy Hernandez (fifth grade) and runner-up Valentina Jacquez (fifth grade).
• Francisco Vasquez de Coronado Elementary: Winner Laila Calixtro (fourth grade) and runner-up Zahir Gomez (third grade).
• Lincoln Elementary: Winner Aaliyah Ortega (fifth grade) and runner-up Jose Barcelo (third grade).
• Robert M. Bracker Elementary: Winner Gabriel Losolla (fifth grade) and runner-up Ruben Hernandez (fifth grade).
• Mary L. Welty Elementary: Winner Eve Castillo (fourth grade) and runner-up Aleksia Monge (fifth grade).
• Desert Shadows Middle School: Winner Seth Laurent Mongen (eighth grade) and runner-up Athena Andres (eighth grade).
• Wade Carpenter Middle School: Winner Miguel Valenzuela (sixth grade) and runner-up Aithen Hernandez (eighth grade).
Judges for the event were NUSD Human Resources Director Mayra Zuniga, Nogales High School Principal Tim Colgate, and retired educator and administrator Arnoldo C. Montiel. The pronouncer was NUSD music teacher Larry Frederick.
(From a news release submitted by Kathy Scott of the Nogales Unified School District.)