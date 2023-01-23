Seana Andres, a seventh-grade student at Desert Shadows Middle School, successfully spelled “infrared” to take top honors at the Nogales Unified School District spelling bee on Jan. 19.
Miguel Valenzuela, a seventh-grader at Wade Carpenter Middle School, was the runner-up and Eve Castillo-Garcia, a fifth-grader from Mary L. Welty Elementary School, came in third.
There were 15 contestants in the NUSD bee, representing the district’s six elementary schools and two middle schools. The winner from each site, regardless of where they placed in the district bee, will advance to the Santa Cruz County Spelling Bee, set for Friday, Feb. 10. The winner of the county contest will qualify for the Arizona State Spelling Bee in the spring.
Other participants in the NUSD bee were Denisse Ambriz, winner of the A.J. Mitchell Elementary competition; winner Oscar Montijo and runner-up Jorge Molina, Jr. from Challenger Elementary; winner Gala Maldonado and runner-up Ava Wise from Francisco Vasquez de Coronado Elementary; and winner Jonathan Cedeno and runner-up Evangeline Landa from Lincoln Elementary.
Also competing were winner Diego Sanchez and runner-up Arturo Perez from Robert M. Bracker Elementary; winner Iker Lopez and runner-up Castillo-Garcia from Welty Elementary; Andres and runner-up Anshu Meka from Desert Shadows; and Valenzuela and runner-up Ana Rodriguez from Wade Carpenter.
Judges for the event were Dr. Arnoldo C. Montiel, Norma Ahumada and Tinina Vazquez. The pronouncer was NUSD music teacher Larry Frederick.