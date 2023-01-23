Seana Andres, a seventh-grade student at Desert Shadows Middle School, successfully spelled “infrared” to take top honors at the Nogales Unified School District spelling bee on Jan. 19.

Miguel Valenzuela, a seventh-grader at Wade Carpenter Middle School, was the runner-up and Eve Castillo-Garcia, a fifth-grader from Mary L. Welty Elementary School, came in third.



