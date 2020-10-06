The Arizona School Boards Association recognized the Nogales Unified School District Governing Board for its excellence in governance for the second consecutive time last month, according to an official news release.
The award, which honors a board for working together for the betterment of the school district, was presented during a virtual meeting on Sept. 30.
“It is an honor to work for such a caring, dedicated and professional governing board,” Superintendent Fernando Parra said in the Oct. 1 news release. “This governing board has been an example of how school boards should govern and work collaboratively in the best interest of students and the school communities they represent.”
Three board members were also recognized individually for participating in trainings, conferences and being part of ASBA committees.
Marcelino Varona, Jr. earned the Turquoise Award for completing more than 300 hours of participation; Barbara Mendoza received the Copper Star award for more than 150 hours; and Robert Rojas received the Associate of Boardmanship award for his 60 hours of participation.
The NUSD governing board was honored for excellence in governance in 2019, and was also awarded the Lou Ella Kleinz Award of Excellence in 2018.
(From a news release submitted by Kathy Scott of the Nogales Unified School District.)