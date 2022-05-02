Purchase Access

The Nogales Unified School District honored 21 retirees with over 525 years of combined services at a ceremony held on April 21 at the Quality Inn Americana.

The retirees included Superintendent Fernando Parra, with 30 years or service, and his administrative assistant Lorenia Tamayo.

Also retiring from NUSD administration is Minerva Valenzuela, with 23 years under her belt. Victor Valenzuela of the Support Services Department is retiring after 10 years at the district.

The other retirees are:

• Lincoln Elementary School: Paul Carlson (36 years) and Maria Teran (26 years).

• A.J. Mitchell Elementary School: Alicia Martinez (16 years).

• Robert M. Bracker Elementary School: Elvia Batriz (26 years) and Olivia Morales (28 years)

• Desert Shadows Middle School: Norma A. Rojas (33 years) and Kathleen Noon (six years)

• Mary L. Welty Elementary School: Alicia Castro (25 years) and Shelly Rothstein (23 years).

• Wade Carpenter Middle School: Amada C. Galbraith (23 years) and Laura Tellez (27 years).

Nogales High School: Dora German (23 years), Robert M. Lugo (26 years), Guadalupe C. Ruiz (40 years), Michael D. Tackett (26 years), Elizabeth Turner-Thomson (34 years) and Ruben Verdugo (19 years).

The Nogales High School Jazz Band, under the direction of Anthony Belletti, provided the entertainment at the ceremony. Human Resources Director Mayra Zuniga thanked the governing board, district Leadership, site administrators, technology team and the human resources staff for making the event memorable.

(News release submitted by Kathy Scott of the Nogales Unified School District.)



