Retriring NUSD Superintendnet Fernando Parra, holding a commemorative clock, is joined by, from left: Assistant Superintendent Angel Canto and NUSD Governing Board members Robert Rojas, Greg Lucero, Manuel Ruiz and Marcelino Varona, Jr.
Retriring NUSD Superintendnet Fernando Parra, holding a commemorative clock, is joined by, from left: Assistant Superintendent Angel Canto and NUSD Governing Board members Robert Rojas, Greg Lucero, Manuel Ruiz and Marcelino Varona, Jr.
Contributed photo
Principal Joanne Vigilant is flanked by Olivia Morales, left, and Elvia D. Batriz, right, of Bracker Elementary School.
Contributed photo
Principal Frank Gilvin, left, and Assistant Principal Mariebeth Silva, right, with Amada Galbraith of Wade Carpenter Middle School.
Contributed photo
Victor Valenzuela of the Support Services Department and his wife Silvia, seated, are joined by Support Services Adminisrative Assistant Lupita Estrella.
Contributed photo
Princpal Chris Miranda, left, and Assistant Principal Joshua Payne, join NUSD retirees Norma Rojas and Kathleen Noon.
Contributed photo
Paul Carlson and Maria Teran of Lincoln Elementary School.
Contributed photo
Retriring NUSD Superintendnet Fernando Parra with his administrative assistant Lorenia Tamayo, who is also retiring.
Contributed photo
Principal Tim Colgate, third from left, joins NHS retirees Elizabeth Thomson, Robert Lugo, Lupita Ruiz, Ruben Verdugo, Michael Tackett and Dora German.
Contributed photo
Principal Gabriel Wong with Alicia Martinez of A.J. Mitchell Elementary.
• Robert M. Bracker Elementary School: Elvia Batriz (26 years) and Olivia Morales (28 years)
• Desert Shadows Middle School: Norma A. Rojas (33 years) and Kathleen Noon (six years)
• Mary L. Welty Elementary School: Alicia Castro (25 years) and Shelly Rothstein (23 years).
• Wade Carpenter Middle School: Amada C. Galbraith (23 years) and Laura Tellez (27 years).
Nogales High School: Dora German (23 years), Robert M. Lugo (26 years), Guadalupe C. Ruiz (40 years), Michael D. Tackett (26 years), Elizabeth Turner-Thomson (34 years) and Ruben Verdugo (19 years).
The Nogales High School Jazz Band, under the direction of Anthony Belletti, provided the entertainment at the ceremony. Human Resources Director Mayra Zuniga thanked the governing board, district Leadership, site administrators, technology team and the human resources staff for making the event memorable.
(News release submitted by Kathy Scott of the Nogales Unified School District.)