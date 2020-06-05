Parents of children who will be attending Nogales Unified School District schools for the first time can now use online programs to register their children for the upcoming school year, NUSD said this week.
The change is meant to avoid the need for in-person contact during the registration process, the district said in a news release.
According to Assistant Superintendent Angel Canto, parents of returning students will also be able to use this system in July to update contact information or complete an address change.
The online registration can be accessed at the NUSD website, nusd.k12.az.us, and information is available in English and Spanish.
For those who can’t access the online program, there are computers and a scanner set up at the NUSD registration office at 310 Plum St., with help available daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“In an abundance of caution, we wanted to make sure parents could register their children in a manner that does not require in-person contact,” Canto said. “Even if the parents come to the registration office itself, the computers and printer/scanner are spaced so that we follow safety guidelines.”
For more information, call Monica Jimenez at (520) 397-7939 or Clarissa Figueroa at (520) 397-7911.
(From a news release submitted by Kathy Scott of the Nogales Unified School District.)