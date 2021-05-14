The Mathematics, Engineering and Science Achievement (MESA) team from Desert Shadows Middle School took first place in a statewide competition that saw 25 teams competing in a virtual format at the University of Arizona on May 8.
DSMS students Alfredo Alejandro and Tomas Sanchez won the gold medal for an event called the Skyscraper Challenge. Alejandro and teammates Jorge Martinez Peralta, Joel Martinez Peralta and Jimena Martinez Peralta won the gold medal for the Hack Attack competition.
Earning the silver medal for the National Engineering Design completion were Izak Martinez, Dorian Moore, Jazmin Lillywhite and Esther Corella. The bronze medal for constructing a disaster relief shelter went to Luis Alejandro Leyva, Nitya Mekala and Rebecca Thatigiri.
Fourth place in the creating a mobile app competition went to Dorian Moore, Izak Martinez, Natalia Corella, Sadah Wise and Sergio Rosas.
The Wade Carpenter Middle School MESA team also captured several awards and took third-place overall at the competition.
Pamela Carbajal, Haley Paco and Carolina Cañez won first place for their mobile app project, and the team of Arturo Romo and Christopher Valenzuela took fourth place for their entry in the ASCE Sky Challenge competition. Pamela Carbajal was selected as the Student of the Year.
The DSMS MESA team sponsor is Savita Narang and Shine Rajendrababu is the WCMS team sponsor.
“Congratulations to our students, sponsors and to both of our middle schools for supporting these excellent programs and providing these academic opportunities for our students to compete and excel,” Superintendent Fernando Parra said.
MESA is a “a school-based outreach program designed to increase student access to science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) pathways and to encourage college readiness for low-income, minority, or first-generation college-bound students in grades 6-12,” according to the MESA website stated.
(From a news release submitted by Kathy Scott of the Nogales Unified School District.)