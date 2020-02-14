Debbie Condes, an English teacher at Desert Shadows Middle School, was awarded the Nogales Unified School District Superintendent’s Outstanding Educator award at the governing board meeting of Feb. 11.
Superintendent Fernando Parra said Condes “is humble and has a passion” for teaching, adding that one of her greatest attributes is her ability to work with students of all ability levels, according to a news release from the district.
He said she has been especially successful in moving English Language Learners to proficiency levels in English.
Condes thanked Parra and the governing board for honoring her, and gave a nod to others in the district.
“We have excellent teachers and principals,” Condes said.