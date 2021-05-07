Two Nogales Unified School District elementary schools have been recognized by Imagine Learning as Schools of Excellence for their use of the online program to enhance language and literacy, NUSD said in an announcement.
Francisco Vasquez de Coronado and Mary L. Welty will receive a banner designating their schools as an Imagine Nation School of Excellence.
According to NUSD, Imagine Learning provides adaptive digital curriculum and assessment in reading and math for kindergarten through fifth grade students at all six of its elementary schools.
“Lessons are presented through direct teaching and through an online program that is able to detect a student’s ability level and adjusts its lessons accordingly,” the district said in a news release.