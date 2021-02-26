Students and teachers in the Nogales Unified School District captured a number of prizes in contests sponsored by the local Veterans of Foreign Wars post.
Jacob Molera, a senior at Nogales High School earned second place in the post’s Voice of Democracy contest and junior Adrian Velazquez Martinez captured third place. The theme for the 2020-2021 contest was “Is This the Country the Founders Envisioned?”
Established in 1947, the Voice of Democracy audio-essay program gives high school students the chance to express themselves in a democratic and patriotic-themed recorded essay. In its current iteration, the program sees nearly 64,500 high schoolers from across the country enter to win a share of more than $2.1 million in educational scholarships and incentives.
Patriot’s Pen is another VFW-sponsored program, this one for middle school students. Aldo Cuatepotzo, a seventh-grader at Wade Carpenter Middle School, captured first place in the local contest. Nicole Paulette Mazon, a sixth-grader at Desert Shadows Middle School, won second place, and Viviana Carrillo, an eighth grader at WCMS, took third. This year’s Teachers also got their due as part of a contest called the Smart/Maher VFW National Citizenship Education Teacher Award, with citations given for elementary, middle and high school teachers. Two NUSD teachers were honored this year with a citation: Susan Contreras of Robert M. Bracker Elementary School and Norma Erika Garcia Montano of Mary L. Welty Elementary School.
Gracy Mariscal, senior vice-commander of VFW Post 2066, said that due to the pandemic, there would not be an in-person ceremony to honor all winners this year. Instead, a drive-through presentation of the awards is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Feb. 28 at the VFW Hall on Grand Avenue in Nogales.
(From a news release submitted by Kathy Scott of the Nogales Unified School District.)