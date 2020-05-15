The Nogales Unified School District says it will offer free online summer school classes to help students either get ahead or recover credits.
Students who need credit recovery classes in order to graduate in four years from Pierson or Nogales High School can take courses including Algebra 1, geometry, physical science, social studies, Spanish and English through the already-in-use online platform Edgenuity.
In addition, the district is partnering with Arizona State University Prep Digital (ASUPD) to provide students ranging from incoming sixth-graders through incoming high school seniors the chance to take classes for advancement.
“These are unprecedented times, and our students, who traditionally take a summer class, be it to recover credits for classes they did not pass, or to advance so they can be prepared for college and careers, will be able to do so using online services,” said NUSD Superintendent Fernando Parra, adding: “All classes are taught by highly qualified staff or ASU professors.”
Traditionally, incoming NHS freshmen have been offered a free class called Transition to Algebra that’s designed to help them be ready for high school-level math. But with no on-campus classes available this summer due to social distancing recommendations, incoming freshmen and other students who want to strengthen their math skills can sign up for one of two four-week ASUPD Math Lab courses.
One session starts June 1 and the other July 6.
Physical education was another popular summer class that will not be offered this year due to the NHS campus closure. Instead, an ASUPD course called Health and Wellness will count as a P.E. credit. This free college-level class, which normally costs $400, can earn a student dual credit for both high school and college, NUSD said.
There are four other ASUPD courses offering a similar dual-credit possibility: English 12, Human Origins, Intro to Human Communications and World History Part B.
Students interested in the ASUPD classes can start the enrollment process at www2.asuprepdigital.org/PT-2019-Enrollment. The deadline is May 22.
Those who want to register for summer programs not offered by ASUPD should contact NHS counselor Yadira Higuera at yhiguera@nusd.k12.az.us by June 1.
NUSD says it will provide computer devices and/or internet connectivity to students who need one or both to complete the summer offerings.
(From a news release submitted by Kathy Scott of the Nogales Unified School District.)