Nogales Unified School District honored its teachers and classified employees of the year from each site during a recent Welcome Back ceremony, giving special tribute to two teachers by awarding them the Jackie Scott Ambassador of Excellence award and a staffer with the Irene Molera Classified Employee of the Year distinction.
The Jackie Scott Ambassador of Excellence Award is named for a former NUSD educator who wrote a series of books in English and Spanish to help identify second-language gifted students. It’s given to two teachers from a pool of those previously recognized at their sites as teachers of the year.
Tonya Cooksey of Coronado Elementary School and George Thomas of Wade Carpenter Middle School were selected as this year’s recipients of the award. Cooksey has 20 years of teaching experience, the last 11 as the reading coach at Coronado. Thomas has seven years of experience, all at Carpenter as a seventh- and eighth-grade science teacher.
The recipient of the Irene Molera Classified Worker of the Year award was Gerardo Garcia, a computer technician at Nogales High School since 2016 who also serves as coach of the NHS junior varsity girls’ basketball team, and as an assistant coach for the Apaches football and track-and-field teams.
The award is named for Irene Molera, who retired in 2005 after 39 years at NUSD. During that time, she worked as the governing board secretary and as an administrative assistant to several district superintendents.
A video played at the Aug. 2 ceremony highlighted Molera’s positive attributes during her long work history, noting her dedication, strong work ethic and community service. She stated that her father Alfredo Valencia, who was a classified worker at NUSD for 40 years before retiring in 1976, passed along his strong work ethic and devotion to family to her.
Molera raised four sons on her modest salary, all of whom attended NUSD schools and graduated from NHS before embarking on successful careers. All four joined their mother at the ceremony.
Oldest son Manuel earned entry into West Point following graduation from NHS and is currently employed by Mobil Oil. Son Gerard works for Bank of America as a senior analyst, while his twin brother Rick is employed by American Express. Jaime Freddy, the youngest, is a former state superintendent of public instruction who currently works at Jaime Molera and Alvarez Consultants.
(From news releases submitted by Kathy Scott of the Nogales Unified School District.)