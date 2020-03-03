The Whipple Observatory in Amado and KGVY radio in Green Valley are seeking community submissions for the “star stories” storytelling contest.
Community members of all ages are invited to submit stories of 200-300 words describing their first, best or most important interaction with the night sky, according to a news release sent by Amy Oliver, visitor and science center manager for the Fred Lawrence Whipple Observatory.
“Storytelling and the community connection to the night sky are deeply connected,” Oliver said in the release. “We want to know what our neighbors thought and felt about what they saw the first time they saw a dark night sky; our goal is to preserve the memory of the night sky and celebrate this magical place we call home.”
The contest is open to residents of Santa Cruz, Pima and Cochise counties. Winners will be invited to read their stories aloud on KGVY and receive tickets for an observatory bus tour and other prizes.
Submissions will be accepted until March 25 and can be emailed to WhippleScienceCenter@gmail.com. Honorees will be contacted no later than April 5.