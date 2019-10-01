The Mexican Consulate in Nogales, along with partners including the Mariposa Community Health Center, is planning a series of events in October as part of a program called “Binational Health Month.”
In begins on Thursday, Oct. 3, with a health fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the parking lot of the consulate at 135 W. Cardwell St. Attendees can have their blood sugar, cholesterol and blood pressure tested, as well as receive a flu shot, among other no-cost services.
Additional events include:
• Oct. 10: “Dormir bien, te sana” (“Sleep well, it makes you healthy”), with Dr. Carlos Bórquez, 10 a.m.
• Oct. 15: “Prevención y tratamiento de enfermedades transmisibles” (“Prevention and treatment of transmissible deseases,” with epidemiologist Esther Solís, 10 a.m.
• Oct. 17: “Violencia en el noviazgo; los jóvenes y sus relaciones afectivas” (“Violence in dating”) with counselor Evelyn Tovar, 5:30 p.m.
• Oct. 22: “Salud de la mujer” (Women’s health”) with Dr. Cristina Haro, 11:30 a.m.
• Oct. 28: “Las enfermedades crónicas: ¿responsabilidad de quién?” (“Chronic diseases: Whose responsibility?”) by Dr. Carlos Bórquez, 11:30 a.m.
All the above events will be held at the consulate’s Salón Bicentenario.
“Binational Health Month” wraps up on Oct. 30 with a bike ride for health, sponsored by the local cycling organization 0S3, starting at 6 p.m. at Pierson Field.
For more information, see comunidadesnog@sre.gob.mx or (520) 287-3386.