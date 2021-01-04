Fresh produce from Borderlands Produce Rescue will be distributed in the parking lot of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Nogales on a twice-per-month basis starting in January.
The distributions are planned to run 8-11 a.m. on Jan. 6 and 20, Feb. 3 and 17, and March 3 and 17.
Two boxes containing approximately 50 pounds of assorted produce will be loaded into each car or pickup, and the contents will change from week to week.
“In the past we have distributed tomatillos, eggplant, yellow squash, zucchini squash, oranges, chili peppers, cucumbers and watermelons,” the organizers said, adding: “We never know what will be available from week to week.”
All are welcome to receive the produce. The suggested donation is $5, with proceeds benefitting Borderlands Produce Rescue.
St. Andrew’s church is at 969 Country Club Drive, off the north end of Grand Avenue.