Several families turned to the Boys and Girls Club on Oct. 30 to partake in early Halloween festivities at the organization’s Friday afternoon street party.
Children in costumes walked on a short block of North Tyler Street to participate in games and activities, sometimes with the possibility of winning prizes. Cars also drove by a nearby table for a candy drive-through event that was hosted by 14 local organizations.
The candy drive-through at the Boys and Girls Club was one of eight similar operations that were set up throughout Santa Cruz County, with others in Rio Rico, Patagonia, Sonoita, Elgin and Amado.