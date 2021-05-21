Local Girl Scouts delivered boxes of cookies to people on the front lines of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in Santa Cruz County.
The cookies were collected through the “Cookies for Our Heroes” program, in which community members could purchase cookies for donation to people working in areas such as fire departments, hospitals, vaccination clinics and others.
In Santa Cruz County, troops 252, 520, 1361, 1385 and 2042 delivered donated cookies to staff at the Nogales Fire Department, Rio Rico Fire District, Nogales Suburban Fire District, Tubac Fire District, Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, Holy Cross Hospital, Martinez Funeral Home, Santa Cruz County Health Services Department and more.