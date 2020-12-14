Tumacácori National Historical Park said it has cancelled its 2020 Christmas Eve luminaria celebration, citing guidance from public health entities.
“This was a heart-wrenching decision for the park staff,” Park Superintendent Bob Love
said in a news release. “Luminarias are a Christmas tradition for our families, as they are for so many others. In a year full of difficulties, we are disappointed to be unable to provide this much-loved gift to our community.”
The park said that considering the likelihood of large numbers of visitors in a short period of time, challenges in achieving appropriate physical distancing, and current and anticipated levels of COVID-19 community spread, staff concluded that it wasn’t possible to ensure a safe and healthy environment for visitors, employees and volunteers.
Tumacácori National Historical Park also cancelled its annual Fiesta, normally held the first full weekend in December, due to the pandemic.
However, it has begun opening its visitor center, museum and park store on Saturdays and Sundays. The public is advised to call (520) 377-506 before visiting.
The park grounds and historic mission church remain open to the public daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the exception of Christmas, Dec. 25. Information, restrooms and a water fountain are available, and park rangers are on hand for questions or assistance.