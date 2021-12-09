The Tumacácori National Historical Park maintenance crew has built a new section of Juan Bautista de Anza National Historic Trail, the park said this week in a social media post. “The Santa Cruz River recently washed out a piece of the trail. The new bypass can get you safely to the trail and river,” it said.
Rangers at Tumacácori National Historical Park will lead a guided full moon hike around the park and along the Juan Bautista de Anza National Historic Trail on Friday, Dec. 17.
The hike begins at 6 p.m. and ends at approximately 8:30 p.m. Meet at the Anza Trailhead across from the Tumacácori Post Office, just north of the park’s visitor center parking lot.
“Bring your flashlight, but don’t plan to use it; the moon will be your night-light,” the park said in an announcement, adding that participants should wear hiking shoes and carry water.
No dogs are allowed on the hike.
“Tumacácori is an International Dark Sky Park, recognized as having high quality, clear night skies with little artificial light,” the announcement said.
“This hike will be a leisurely, interpreted hike through the shadows of the riparian landscape of the Santa Cruz River, revealing history and nature in a nighttime setting – an experience that rarely happens.”
The program has been planned to allow for outdoor physical distancing, as recommended by the CDC, the park said, adding that the mission church and restrooms will not be available during the walk.
For more information, call (520) 377-5060 or see nps.gov/tuma.