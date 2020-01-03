Hikers will have the opportunity to walk the four-mile stretch of the Juan Bautista de Anza National Historic Trail between Tumacácori National Historical Park and Tubac Presidio State Historic Park, catching a free ride back to their starting point, on the second Sundays of January, February and March.
TNHP will provide a continuously running shuttle between the trailheads from 8 a.m. to noon, and hikers can begin at either end of the trail.
Trail conditions can vary throughout the season, and if sections between Tumacácori and Tubac are impassable, the shuttle may run between Tumacácori and the trailhead at Palo Parado Road in Rico Rico.
“Spending time outdoors confers many well-documented health benefits including mental, physical, and social well-being,” the park said in an announcement, adding that participants hiking park-to-park will tally up nearly 13,000 steps and earn a “I Hike for Health” pin.
Hikers are advised to wear good walking shoes, dress for the weather, and carry water and snacks.
For more information on the hike or other park events and activities, call (520) 377-5060 or see nps.gov/tuma.