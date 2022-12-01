When Thomas Brown was 14, he got his first camera – his grandfather’s. Not long after, he snapped a photo of a Forster’s tern, a slight, gray-and-white bird with sleek wings and a narrow, black beak.
Brown describes it as his “spark bird,” the first species that inspired his interest in birding.
Decades later, Brown and his wife, Jeanne Walker – both professional photographers – stood beneath dozens of their works on Friday, Nov. 25. Crisp images of grizzly bears, wildflowers, and statuesque birds surrounded the walls of a makeshift booth in the Patagonia Town Park.
Some photos had been captured in Alaska and Costa Rica. Others were snapped on Mt. Lemmon, Walker explained, gesturing to an image of a cream-colored wildflower.
Over the Thanksgiving weekend, the annual Patagonia Art Walk returned to the town, showcasing products that ranged from handmade banjos and flutes to fair-trade coffee roasted in Sonoita. Participating artisans were largely local – like Brown and Walker, who live several miles outside the town, and Aishah Lurry, who’s spent years farming flowers nearby.
As she doled out planting advice to visitors, Lurry darted between bouquets and bunches of hand-cut, dried flowers. Winter in Patagonia, she noted, can be severe for the plants – so she preserves them in the warmer months to have on hand later.
“We have to find something to bridge the seasons,” she explained, standing by bunches of delicate, dried, amber-colored roses.
Two booths down, Ben de la Garza chatted with a visitor about Japanese cold brew methods. De la Garza, who co-owns Sonoita Coffee Roasters, pointed to a row of crisp, brown bags. The fair-trade coffee, he explained, comes from all over – Ethiopia, Brazil – but it’s roasted in Sonoita.
As live country and soul music floated through the park, Patagonia artist Jacqui Treinen sifted through her works – some painted with watercolor, others upcycled from old National Geographic magazines. Using a citrus cleaning solution, she repurposes the magazine pages, creating abstract, nature-based images.
Treinen grinned: “That’s an experiment this year.”