The streets of Patagonia will be the site of a celebration of art and music during the 19th Annual Patagonia Art Walk on the Friday and Saturday after Thanksgiving.
The Art Walk, set to run from 10 a.m. to dusk on Nov. 26 and 27, will showcase the work of 40 artists from Patagonia, Sonoita and Elgin, as well as guest artists from Nogales and Tucson.
“This is a COVID-smart event, with artists displaying their artwork in open air ‘courtyards’ along the main streets of Patagonia, plus special textile, ceramics, painting and Patagonia Community Arts Center courtyards,” the organizers said.
This year’s Art Walk includes fiber artists, children’s art at the Gathering Grounds cafe, and a Fine Arts Pavilion with oil paintings, watercolors and more. Three additional artisan courtyards will showcase jewelry, acrylic paintings, photography, wooden sculptures, handmade felt and hand-painted crystal glass.
Visitors will find stone sculptures, pottery, metal works, homegrown instruments, children’s art and whimsical birdhouses at the Patagonia Arts Center. Heart of a Cowgirl jewelry, homemade food, dried flower arrangements and more will be offered at the Farmers Market on Friday only.
In addition, a special exhibit of migrant children’s art incorporated into quilts will be on display at Cady Hall, home to the Patagonia Public Library. It was curated by the organization Voices from the Border.
Children’s programs at the Doc Mock Memorial Gazebo include storytelling by Christine Aspenhill, music and movement with Kathi Gordon for “littles” and their grownups, and chalk art on the sidewalks. The Richardson children’s playground is also available for free play.
Live music will be featured in the Artisan Courtyard, plus special music performances in the afternoons at the Central Park Gazebo. Attendees can join a participatory community drum circle, relax to Americana folk by Brett and Janet Dodd, or dance to the Hog Canyon Band, who will perform 3-5 p.m. on Saturday.
Maps will be available at all of the participating locations, and at the Patagonia Visitor Center on the corner of 3rd and McKeown avenues.
See www.patagoniaArtWalk.com for the Art Walk map, artist information and a schedule of music performances and children’s programs.