The annual Patagonia Fall Festival, a weekend of arts and entertainment, returns this year to the Town Park on Oct. 12 and 13.
The free-admission festival runs 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13.
More than 125 artisans are scheduled to be on hand, offering pottery, paintings, photography, jewelry, textiles, craft foods, wood carvings, hats, boots, candles and more.
There will also be ongoing musical entertainment at the town gazebo. Scheduled acts include Jam Pak Blues ‘N Grass Neighborhood Band, Jarabe Mexicano (Latin fusion), Bayou Seco (Cajun/Southwestern folk), Zach Farley (world/folk), Febbo and Fuentes (Americana-Mexicana), among others. Incidental Bluegrass kicks off the festival on Friday, Oct. 11 with a performance from 2:30 to 5 p.m.
Food and drinks will be available, and there will be a beer and wine garden.
For more information, including a list of vendors and entertainment schedule, see patagoniafallfestival.org.