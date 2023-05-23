The 13 members of the Class of 2023 at Patagonia Union High School received their diplomas on Friday, wrapping up a four-year career that their principal/superintendent called “an adventure like no other that we have experienced.”
Class salutatorian Elizabeth Urias recalled some of that adventure in her speech, describing dysfunctional but ultimately successful float-building efforts during the group’s freshman and junior years, and a sophomore year that was lost to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As seniors, she said, the class bond grew strong.
“We obviously still fought, almost every single day, but we laughed so much more,” said Urias, who graduated with a GPA of 4.172. She’s headed to Newman University in Kansas in the fall.
Valedictorian Nicholas Dekhtyar also noted the pandemic experience, saying: “It’s strange to think the most normal year of our time in high school was the first semester of our freshman year.”
“Then, after that,” he added, “everything blew up in our faces – figuratively, of course. Unless you count my 10th grade science fair project.”
Dekhtyar said he and his peers offer a true representation of the town of Patagonia.
“When my class is put on the spot for something they are passionate about, they do not go down without a fight,” he said.
“Even though some might say, ‘All you know is Patagonia,’ this is what truly defines us as we begin our lives and pursue our dreams,” Dekhtyar said. “We represent Patagonia and bring every inch of this small town into our lives. From those who were born here and raised here, from those who joined along the way, we all represent our town in whatever we do.”
Dekhtyar, who graduated with a GPA of 4.5148, plans to attend Columbia University to study physics.
Friday’s ceremony included a slideshow in which the students shared photos of themselves through the years, recounted their activities and best moments of high school, and spoke of their future plans.
Those plans included attending the University of Arizona, Lake Superior State University, Pima Community College, Pima Medical Institute, UTI Automotive School and the local Firefighter/EMT Academy, as well as pursuing careers as an electrician, wildland firefighter, rancher and mechanic.
Principal/Superintendent Kenny Hayes noted that the graduates had been offered $520,242 in scholarships, not including financial aid, to help them pursue post-secondary studies.
“That’s for 13 kids, so that’s a big ‘ol chunk of money for 13 kids,” Hayes said.
During his remarks, Hayes said the one word that comes to mind when he thinks of the Class of 2023 is “potential,” though he noted that potential refers to an unfulfilled prophecy.
He told the graduates to “believe that you have the ability to move past potential. If you’re willing to put in the work, it’s time to thrive in society.”