The 13 members of the Class of 2023 at Patagonia Union High School received their diplomas on Friday, wrapping up a four-year career that their principal/superintendent called “an adventure like no other that we have experienced.”

Class salutatorian Elizabeth Urias recalled some of that adventure in her speech, describing dysfunctional but ultimately successful float-building efforts during the group’s freshman and junior years, and a sophomore year that was lost to the COVID-19 pandemic.



